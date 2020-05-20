Sign up
Photo 2189
Canon : White Allium with Helios
Followers will know that I like to use old lenses on my Sony A6000.
Well just before we went into lockdown I bought an EOS to M42 adapter, which allows me to connect my M42 mount lenses to my Canon 60D.
It's not quite as easy to use as with the Sony as there is no focus peaking feature on the 60D, but you can still manually focus with your eyes !
My garden allium collection is looking lovely at the moment so my two recent uploads are my alliums shot with a Helios 44-2 58mm f2 vintage lens and my Canon 60D
Shot at f5.6, looks nice doesn't it ?
20th May 2020
20th May 20
0
0
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
2190
photos
87
followers
78
following
600% complete
View this month »
2183
2184
2185
2186
2187
2188
2189
2190
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
21st May 2020 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
bokeh
,
allium
,
helios
,
vintage lens
,
helios 44-2
