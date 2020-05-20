Canon : White Allium with Helios

Followers will know that I like to use old lenses on my Sony A6000.



Well just before we went into lockdown I bought an EOS to M42 adapter, which allows me to connect my M42 mount lenses to my Canon 60D.



It's not quite as easy to use as with the Sony as there is no focus peaking feature on the 60D, but you can still manually focus with your eyes !



My garden allium collection is looking lovely at the moment so my two recent uploads are my alliums shot with a Helios 44-2 58mm f2 vintage lens and my Canon 60D



Shot at f5.6, looks nice doesn't it ?

