Previous
Next
Canon : Purple Allium with Helios by phil_howcroft
Photo 2190

Canon : Purple Allium with Helios

Followers will know that I like to use old lenses on my Sony A6000.

Well just before we went into lockdown I bought an EOS to M42 adapter, which allows me to connect my M42 mount lenses to my Canon 60D.

It's not quite as easy to use as with the Sony as there is no focus peaking feature on the 60D, but you can still manually focus with your eyes !

My garden allium collection is looking lovely at the moment so my two recent uploads are my alliums shot with a Helios 44-2 58mm f2 vintage lens and my Canon 60D

Shot at f5.6, looks nice doesn't it ?
21st May 2020 21st May 20

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
600% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise