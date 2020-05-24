Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2192
When Size Doesn't Matter
This is my Canon 60D with a K&F Concept M42 to EOS adapter and the beautiful Industar 50-2 3.5/50 prime lens attached.
Th Industar looks tiny on the 60D, but size doesn't matter in this case as the pancake lens pulls quite a punch and creates wonderful images.
Shot with my Sony A6000 and the Sony 50mm f1.8 lens
Beautiful isn't it ?
24th May 2020
24th May 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
2192
photos
87
followers
78
following
600% complete
View this month »
2185
2186
2187
2188
2189
2190
2191
2192
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
19th May 2020 6:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
m42
,
industar
,
canon 60d
,
ndustar 50-2 3.5/50
,
k&f concept
Allison Williams
ace
A beautiful picture showing wonderful detail.
May 26th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Very nice! Size doesn't matter.
May 26th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close