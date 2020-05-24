Previous
Next
When Size Doesn't Matter by phil_howcroft
Photo 2192

When Size Doesn't Matter

This is my Canon 60D with a K&F Concept M42 to EOS adapter and the beautiful Industar 50-2 3.5/50 prime lens attached.

Th Industar looks tiny on the 60D, but size doesn't matter in this case as the pancake lens pulls quite a punch and creates wonderful images.

Shot with my Sony A6000 and the Sony 50mm f1.8 lens

Beautiful isn't it ?
24th May 2020 24th May 20

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
600% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
A beautiful picture showing wonderful detail.
May 26th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Very nice! Size doesn't matter.
May 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise