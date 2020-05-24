When Size Doesn't Matter

This is my Canon 60D with a K&F Concept M42 to EOS adapter and the beautiful Industar 50-2 3.5/50 prime lens attached.



Th Industar looks tiny on the 60D, but size doesn't matter in this case as the pancake lens pulls quite a punch and creates wonderful images.



Shot with my Sony A6000 and the Sony 50mm f1.8 lens



Beautiful isn't it ?

