Contre Jour Whippet (Ernst Leitz Summicron f=5cm 1:2) by phil_howcroft
Contre Jour Whippet (Ernst Leitz Summicron f=5cm 1:2)

Shot this afternoon in our garden, shot contre jour (against the light) using a vintage lens, a Ernst Leitz (Leica) Summicron f=5cm, 1:2 vintage lens

The lens belonged to my late father and the lens was manufactured in 1953.

A lens that is nearly 70 years old on a modern digital camera. The lens has done a great job (this is f2.8)

Ruby looking elegant and pretty.

A pretty cool image too don't you think ?
25th May 2020 25th May 20

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
Peter Dulis ace
Nice light
May 27th, 2020  
