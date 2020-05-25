Contre Jour Whippet (Ernst Leitz Summicron f=5cm 1:2)

Shot this afternoon in our garden, shot contre jour (against the light) using a vintage lens, a Ernst Leitz (Leica) Summicron f=5cm, 1:2 vintage lens



The lens belonged to my late father and the lens was manufactured in 1953.



A lens that is nearly 70 years old on a modern digital camera. The lens has done a great job (this is f2.8)



Ruby looking elegant and pretty.



A pretty cool image too don't you think ?