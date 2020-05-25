Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2193
Contre Jour Whippet (Ernst Leitz Summicron f=5cm 1:2)
Shot this afternoon in our garden, shot contre jour (against the light) using a vintage lens, a Ernst Leitz (Leica) Summicron f=5cm, 1:2 vintage lens
The lens belonged to my late father and the lens was manufactured in 1953.
A lens that is nearly 70 years old on a modern digital camera. The lens has done a great job (this is f2.8)
Ruby looking elegant and pretty.
A pretty cool image too don't you think ?
25th May 2020
25th May 20
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
Tags
50mm
,
leica
,
ernst leitz
,
ernst leitz summicron
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice light
May 27th, 2020
