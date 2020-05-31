Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2195
Over the Fence
A grab shot while walking Ruby
I had my camera with me when this border collie peeked over the fence to say hello and bark at Ruby .
I pointed my camera and pressed the back button focus and shot five frames on continuous motor.
I didn't have time to set my aperture of ISO speed, but the settings of f2.8 and ISO 100 from my previous shot actually created a wonderful shot
I have a similar shot to this a few years ago of another dog that lives or maybe lived at this house
31st May 2020
31st May 20
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
Tags
mono
,
border collie
Allison Williams
ace
He looks like an Old Soul. Great quick capture.
June 1st, 2020
