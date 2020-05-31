Over the Fence

A grab shot while walking Ruby



I had my camera with me when this border collie peeked over the fence to say hello and bark at Ruby .



I pointed my camera and pressed the back button focus and shot five frames on continuous motor.



I didn't have time to set my aperture of ISO speed, but the settings of f2.8 and ISO 100 from my previous shot actually created a wonderful shot



I have a similar shot to this a few years ago of another dog that lives or maybe lived at this house