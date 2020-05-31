Previous
Over the Fence by phil_howcroft
Photo 2195

Over the Fence

A grab shot while walking Ruby

I had my camera with me when this border collie peeked over the fence to say hello and bark at Ruby .

I pointed my camera and pressed the back button focus and shot five frames on continuous motor.

I didn't have time to set my aperture of ISO speed, but the settings of f2.8 and ISO 100 from my previous shot actually created a wonderful shot

I have a similar shot to this a few years ago of another dog that lives or maybe lived at this house
Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Allison Williams ace
He looks like an Old Soul. Great quick capture.
June 1st, 2020  
