Offering A Helping Paw

My Humans daughter (I call her my human sister) and my Humans Son-In-Law (I call him my human brother in law) came to see us this afternoon. Matt came to show his new bike, a super cool electric bike with massive tyres and harley style handle bars. I must tell you that social distancing was observed at all times and the meeting was at the bottom of our drive.

Matt wanted to make a little adjustment to the bike, so I went to give a helping paw. I like to learn new skills, I am eager to learn at all times. As you know, I have a good knowledge of cameras and lenses, so I took this opportunity to enhance my bike knowledge. Matt has changed some features on the bike, he installed hydraulic brakes and changed the wheel spokes. We are checking the brakes here before he set off on a bike ride. I am pleased to tell you the brakes are in top class condition (they should be as this was the first outing for Matt's bike).



As you can see by the picture, I was offering some good advice !

