It's Just Another Sign Of The Times by phil_howcroft
Photo 2197

It's Just Another Sign Of The Times

To pinch a line from the Musical Blood Brothers
"It's Just Another Sign Of The Times"

A sign at Wollaton Park Nottingham informing people how to behave in the park during a global pandemic...It's just another sign of the times

Shot last week when Jane and I had a picnic for my birthday. We followed all the instructions.

Sony A6000, vintage prime lens , Pentax SMC M 28mm f3.5
3rd June 2020 3rd Jun 20

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
601% complete

