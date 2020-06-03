It's Just Another Sign Of The Times

To pinch a line from the Musical Blood Brothers

"It's Just Another Sign Of The Times"



A sign at Wollaton Park Nottingham informing people how to behave in the park during a global pandemic...It's just another sign of the times



Shot last week when Jane and I had a picnic for my birthday. We followed all the instructions.



Sony A6000, vintage prime lens , Pentax SMC M 28mm f3.5

