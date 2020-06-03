Sign up
Photo 2197
It's Just Another Sign Of The Times
To pinch a line from the Musical Blood Brothers
"It's Just Another Sign Of The Times"
A sign at Wollaton Park Nottingham informing people how to behave in the park during a global pandemic...It's just another sign of the times
Shot last week when Jane and I had a picnic for my birthday. We followed all the instructions.
Sony A6000, vintage prime lens , Pentax SMC M 28mm f3.5
3rd June 2020
3rd Jun 20
2190
2191
2192
2193
2194
2195
2196
2197
Tags
pandemic
,
wollaton park
,
it's just another sign of the times
