Photo 2211
Komatsu PC210/LC excavator
Spotted while walking with my daughter and Ruby to Bestwood Mill Lakes on Monday
I spotted this excavator on top of a pile of Rubble in a scrapyard.
Looks good doesn't it ? Yellow excavator against a blue sky with complementary colours in the foreground and buildings
23rd June 2020
23rd Jun 20
1
0
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
2211
photos
86
followers
78
following
605% complete
2204
2205
2206
2207
2208
2209
2210
2211
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
22nd June 2020 10:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
excavator
,
komatsu
,
komatsu pc210 lc excavator
,
pc210"
marlboromaam
ace
Intriguing capture of this earth mover! Those are heavy duty machines.
June 26th, 2020
