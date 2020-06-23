Previous
Komatsu PC210/LC excavator by phil_howcroft
Komatsu PC210/LC excavator

Spotted while walking with my daughter and Ruby to Bestwood Mill Lakes on Monday

I spotted this excavator on top of a pile of Rubble in a scrapyard.


Looks good doesn't it ? Yellow excavator against a blue sky with complementary colours in the foreground and buildings
23rd June 2020 23rd Jun 20

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
marlboromaam ace
Intriguing capture of this earth mover! Those are heavy duty machines.
June 26th, 2020  
