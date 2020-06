Spike and his Tesco Apple Cider

This is Spike and his can of Tesco Apple Cider.



I met Spike in Slab Square, Nottingham a couple of weeks ago.



He was drinking with two friends. I wanted all three in a row drinking cider, but only Spike came forward for a photo.



I haven't posted this to my 100 Strangers project as I didn't really get much of a back story, other than Spikes preference for music, which you can work out for yourself as his clothes / fashion tell you straight away ...



My choice of using Black and White, two tone one might say, is an ideal genre for Spikes photo