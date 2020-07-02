100 Strangers : Round 3 : No. 221 : Gabby, Nessa and Rosanna

I went for a walk into the city with Ruby (my little whippet dog) today. The first time the two of us have ventured together into the city since lockdown. I’ve been with Ruby and my wife a couple of times, but this was just me and Ruby.I took my 35mm prime lens and Sony A7 to do some street photography. We walked through the Arboretum and then towards Nottingham Trent University. As we approached the grandeur of the Arkwright building I noticed some young ladies taking photographs outside the closed gates with their mobile phones. They were all dressed immaculately in nice dresses and outfits.I asked them if they were fashion students doing a photoshoot.They told me this was their “graduation”. The final exams results were published today and as there was no official graduation due to Covid-19, they were creating the mood and atmosphere of “graduation day” by taking photos by the main building, dressed in beautiful outfits.“Did you all Pass?” , I asked. I was met with big smiles and a chorus of “Yes”.I wasn’t too far off when I asked if they were Fashion student as they had all studied Fashion related degree courses including Fashion Design. They all laughed when I asked them if the clothes they were wearing had been designed by themselves.I showed them my camera, explaining I was an amateur photographer and I offered to take some photos of them together. I introduced myself and Ruby and then took some photos against the locked gates (there was no access to the grounds, unless you climbed over the wall!).The girls took up natural poses without any direction from me. As you can see from the photo, they all knew how to pose.I asked them if there would be a formal graduation ceremony. They said possibly Spring 2021. The actual graduation hall was just across the road from the gates.I felt a little sad for the girls. They were all overseas students and missing out on sharing the excitement of results day with other students.I asked them all their names. I think I captured them all correct and ordered them as they appear in the photo. I typed them into my mobile phone, but google mail sometimes auto corrects / guesses words / names as you type them in.I think the photo has worked really well as all the colours of the young ladies hair and outfits compliment the colours of the gate and buildings. I’ve also done some mono photos of the shot which also works well.Gabby, Nessa and Rosanna, thank you for allowing me to photograph you all, I wish you well for the future as you start your careers and life after University.To find out more about the project and see pictures taken by other photographers at the 100 Strangers Flickr Group pageMy own strangers can be seen here: