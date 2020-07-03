Previous
Abstract Converging Verticals by phil_howcroft
Abstract Converging Verticals

My attempt to be abstract. A view of a building on the Nottingham Trent University city campus site.

A genre for me which I do struggle with
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

Phil Howcroft

