Super Saturday in Arnold

It was described as "Super Saturday" today as pubs, restaurants and hairdressers opened for the first time since we went into Lockdown.



Well this is Super Saturday in Arnold, Nottingham.



Kev's barbers has a queue of customers waiting on the street to have a haircut. Kev was kind enough to put chairs on the street !!! The Organ Grinder Bar / Coffe House opened it's door (1 door , entry only) to Customers.



The scene is completed by a masked young lady and a lad on his scooter.



Doesn't look much like a Super Saturday to me. A grey, wet and windy July day !



For the record, Kev isn;t my hairdresser and I've never been in the Organ Grinder, although I did visit the bar when it was the Lord Nelson many years ago.



Hope you like this slice of "Super Saturday" life in Arnold