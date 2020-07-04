Previous
Super Saturday in Arnold by phil_howcroft
Super Saturday in Arnold

It was described as "Super Saturday" today as pubs, restaurants and hairdressers opened for the first time since we went into Lockdown.

Well this is Super Saturday in Arnold, Nottingham.

Kev's barbers has a queue of customers waiting on the street to have a haircut. Kev was kind enough to put chairs on the street !!! The Organ Grinder Bar / Coffe House opened it's door (1 door , entry only) to Customers.

The scene is completed by a masked young lady and a lad on his scooter.

Doesn't look much like a Super Saturday to me. A grey, wet and windy July day !

For the record, Kev isn;t my hairdresser and I've never been in the Organ Grinder, although I did visit the bar when it was the Lord Nelson many years ago.

Hope you like this slice of "Super Saturday" life in Arnold
4th July 2020 4th Jul 20

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Christopher Cox ace
Love the threat of the clip around the ears if anyone misbehaves...
July 5th, 2020  
Pat Knowles ace
Well I never Phil so similar to mine but you got a better angle by far! I spoil mine by being self conscious taking the photo & snap it quickly on the move! Fave! Love the name...so inventive these shop names now!
July 5th, 2020  
Megan ace
This is a great scene of the current times. I'm surprised more folks don't have masks on while waiting in line for the barber.
July 5th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Good to get the tills working in some shops! Hope it continues to be safe though!
July 5th, 2020  
