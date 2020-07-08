100 Strangers : No. 221 : Extra Image Gabby, Nessa and Rosanna in Mono

This is an extra image from my 100 strangers project.



Students Gabby, Nessa and Rosanna were strangers number 221 and their story can be seen a few photos back in my photostream.



My original post was a colour photo in portrait mode. Followers will know I always like a good mono photo and could not resist posting a mono shot of the three young ladies.



The girls are striking different poses and the framing is almost square as opposed to landscape.



I think the mono works quite well.