Photo 2221
100 Strangers : No. 221 : Extra Image Gabby, Nessa and Rosanna in Mono
This is an extra image from my 100 strangers project.
Students Gabby, Nessa and Rosanna were strangers number 221 and their story can be seen a few photos back in my photostream.
My original post was a colour photo in portrait mode. Followers will know I always like a good mono photo and could not resist posting a mono shot of the three young ladies.
The girls are striking different poses and the framing is almost square as opposed to landscape.
I think the mono works quite well.
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
5
1
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
2221
photos
86
followers
78
following
608% complete
2214
2215
2216
2217
2218
2219
2220
2221
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
2nd July 2020 1:45pm
Tags
black and white
,
street photography
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
streetie
Allison Williams
ace
They could definitely be professional models. And you, their professional photographer!
July 11th, 2020
FBailey
ace
Loved this in colour, better in b&w
July 11th, 2020
Phil Howcroft
@allie912
thank you allison, that is a lovely comment :)
@fbailey
thanks felicity , I do like my mono shots, I sent some images to Gabby and she loved them :)
July 12th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Nowadays, all girls seem to know just how to pose. Put the leg forward, head up, smile the beaming smile. Looks good in B&W!
July 12th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
They look great in black and white! Well done!
July 12th, 2020
@fbailey thanks felicity , I do like my mono shots, I sent some images to Gabby and she loved them :)