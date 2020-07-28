Previous
Canalside Facade by phil_howcroft
Photo 2229

Canalside Facade

We went on an afternoon walk along the Nottingham and Beeston canal on Tuesday

This is the facade of the the British Waterways wharf. It is Grade II listed building and today it is home to luxury apartments, bars and and The Glee Club comedy venue.

I don't know is my sideways view works or whether I should have gone for a straight on view !
Phil Howcroft

marlboromaam ace
Wonderful POV with nice reflections! I kind of sort of know what Grade II listed means after watching lots of episodes of Escape to the Country. LOL! Historical with restrictions on what kind of renovations can be done to it - pending approval?
July 30th, 2020  
