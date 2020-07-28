Sign up
Photo 2229
Canalside Facade
We went on an afternoon walk along the Nottingham and Beeston canal on Tuesday
This is the facade of the the British Waterways wharf. It is Grade II listed building and today it is home to luxury apartments, bars and and The Glee Club comedy venue.
I don't know is my sideways view works or whether I should have gone for a straight on view !
28th July 2020
28th Jul 20
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
28th July 2020 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canal
,
facade
,
wharf
,
nottingham
marlboromaam
ace
Wonderful POV with nice reflections! I kind of sort of know what Grade II listed means after watching lots of episodes of Escape to the Country. LOL! Historical with restrictions on what kind of renovations can be done to it - pending approval?
July 30th, 2020
