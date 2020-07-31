Previous
Washing One's Converse All Stars by phil_howcroft
Photo 2230

Washing One's Converse All Stars

It was a hot day today over 30C (my little lidl temperature gadget said 35C), so my wife thought it might be a good day to wash our trainers.

When I saw them on the line I thought they they would make a great photo. Shot at f2.8 to get some nice garden / patio bokeh.

The green one's are mine, ultra comfy and well worn down due to them being my footwear of choice for walking Ruby. The white canvas one is my wife's. I photographed three rather than four as three is a magic number in photography. They were all pointing in the same direction, but I adjusted them for the photo !

I think it works as a nice photo, especially the dangling laces

I think I might be a bit sad taking photos like this...maybe the heat went to my head !

Sony A7, 35mm prime lens
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
610% complete

marlboromaam ace
LOL! I love it! FAV and I'm pinning it, too!
August 1st, 2020  
Annie D ace
love the bokeh, focus and narrative hahahaha
August 1st, 2020  
