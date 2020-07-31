Washing One's Converse All Stars

It was a hot day today over 30C (my little lidl temperature gadget said 35C), so my wife thought it might be a good day to wash our trainers.



When I saw them on the line I thought they they would make a great photo. Shot at f2.8 to get some nice garden / patio bokeh.



The green one's are mine, ultra comfy and well worn down due to them being my footwear of choice for walking Ruby. The white canvas one is my wife's. I photographed three rather than four as three is a magic number in photography. They were all pointing in the same direction, but I adjusted them for the photo !



I think it works as a nice photo, especially the dangling laces



I think I might be a bit sad taking photos like this...maybe the heat went to my head !



Sony A7, 35mm prime lens

