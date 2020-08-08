Everyone's Photostream needs a face covering Selfie (vintage Helios 44-2 58mm lens)

My daughter Kirsty took this photo using my Sony A7 and a vintage Russian Helios 44-2 58mm lens. It is a manual focus lens, so for a none photographer she did a great job.



Anyway, back to the face covering, when Covid-19 first reared it's ugly head in the UK and before lockdown, my wife said we will all be wearing face masks soon, so we ought to be proactive and get some. I logged onto Amazon and PPE face masks at the time were in short supply and only available at a premium price. I had the idea of buying some bandanna's and we bought a pack from Amazon.



I've not actually worn the bandanna's yet as by the time the government told us all to wear face coverings, PPE face masks were readily available and I wear a cotton washable one when in shops. I think I ought to wear my bandanna though as it is far more comfy and quite stylish too.



I suppose I should have posted this in colour as the bandanna is a lovely shade of red / purple, however I am always drawn to mono shots, so you have a mono photo of me !



Perhaps I should wear a cowboy hat to complete the look !

