Photo 2240
Dreaming
Another photo from the photoshoot I did yesterday of a young ballerina at my friends photo studio.
I couldn't do a photoshoot in a studio without taking a few portraits.
I've called this "Dreaming" as I think Poppy may be dreaming of life as a ballerina.
I think the monochrome gives it a timeless feel
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
3
4
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
2240
photos
87
followers
80
following
613% complete
2233
2234
2235
2236
2237
2238
2239
2240
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
13th August 2020 3:20pm
portrait
,
black and white
,
mono
,
ballet
,
monochrome
,
ballerina
PhotoCrazy
ace
Beautifully captured!
August 15th, 2020
Phil Howcroft
@photographycrazy
thank you so much
August 15th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
FAV! Lovely, lovely shot! Pinning too.
August 15th, 2020
