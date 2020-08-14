Previous
Dreaming by phil_howcroft
Photo 2240

Dreaming

Another photo from the photoshoot I did yesterday of a young ballerina at my friends photo studio.

I couldn't do a photoshoot in a studio without taking a few portraits.

I've called this "Dreaming" as I think Poppy may be dreaming of life as a ballerina.

I think the monochrome gives it a timeless feel
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Phil Howcroft

PhotoCrazy ace
Beautifully captured!
August 15th, 2020  
Phil Howcroft
@photographycrazy thank you so much
August 15th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
FAV! Lovely, lovely shot! Pinning too.
August 15th, 2020  
