100 Strangers : Round 3 : No. 225 : Lydia

My wife noticed that their was a “plant giveaway” at Saint Leodegarius Church in Old Basford on Sunday afternoon. We thought it might be a good place to visit and after lunch we drove around the Ring Road to visit the church.It is a beautiful old church, in a very urban setting. The Ring Road, River Leen, Tramline and Railway line are all in close proximity to it’s large gardens and grounds.When we parked outside the church we were greeted at the gate by Lydia, the vicar of the church. Lydia welcomed us to the church and asked us to wait by the steps for a few moments as it was busy with people collecting plants and Lydia wanted to maintain social distancing in the ‘plant area’. We had a little chat with her, she was very enthusiastic and had only been vicar of the church for a few months. She’d joined in the middle of a pandemic, so had not been able to open the church to her congregation. She said she was hoping the church could open in the New Year. Her previous church was in West London. I told Lydia I used to work in Old Basford and regularly walked past her church on my lunchtime walk.She then told us we could enter the grounds to collect some plants. We got two Rhubarb plants (one for my daughter and one for us), a little Pine tree and a couple of bushes. As we walked around the the grounds I told my wife I was going to ask Lydia to be one of my strangers, “Let me get in the car first” she said !!!Anyway as we left we thanked Lydia for the plants and put them in the car boot. I then returned to the church entrance and asked Lydia if she would be one of my strangers. Lydia agreed straight away and asked me if I wanted her to wear her face mask? I suggested “without mask” as I think they hide too much about a persons personality. I was glad I suggested “no mask” as Lydia had a warm smile for the camera.As we discussed the “strangers project”, Lydia suggested it might be a nice lecture to present at a church social. She also suggested we might collaborate on a project about people of Old Basford in the church. I told her I would be pleased to collaborate on a project with her.As for the photo of Lydia, I shot it with my Sony A6000 and the Sony 50mm f1.8 lens. The backdrop of the church and Lydia’s clerical collar help tell the story of the meeting.Thanks for being stranger number 225 Lydia, it was great to meet you and the plants have two loving homes.Note this is my 3rd vicar in my strangers projectTo find out more about the project and see pictures taken by other photographers at the 100 Strangers Flickr Group pageMy own strangers can be seen here: