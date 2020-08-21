Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2244
It's my Teatime(Vintage Helios 44-2 58mm f2 lens)
Ruby on our patio, telling my wife it is her teatime.
A candid shot with my Sony A7 and vintage Helios 44-2 58mm len.
Shot at f4 (i think)
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
21st August 2020 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
pet
,
whippet
,
helios
,
vintage lens
,
helios 44-2
Leave a Comment
