It's my Teatime(Vintage Helios 44-2 58mm f2 lens) by phil_howcroft
It's my Teatime(Vintage Helios 44-2 58mm f2 lens)

Ruby on our patio, telling my wife it is her teatime.

A candid shot with my Sony A7 and vintage Helios 44-2 58mm len.

Shot at f4 (i think)

21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
614% complete

