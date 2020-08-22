Previous
Ready For Action by phil_howcroft
Photo 2245

Ready For Action

On Saturday, my wife, daughters and myself, went into Nottingham for some lunch. Our first "post lockdown" visit to a restaurant.

It probably wasn't the best choice of date as there was a demonstration by the "extreme right", who were going to "bring Nottingham to a standstill". There were also some counter demonstrations planned by groups outraged by the views of the extreme right.

The city centre was full of police and the police helicopter was circling the city monitoring the situation.

I told my wife and daughters I would go and try and find a couple of strangers before we had lunch. They were a little worried and told me to be careful, I assured them I would be "street wise".

I did actually get a couple of strangers after lunch but before lunch I took the opportunity to photograph a van load of Police Officers, who were blocking access to speakers corner (the Brian Clough Statue) and were on standby for any trouble.

I asked them for a photo, I told them I wasn't a political activist, just an amateur "street photographer"

I think the photo tells a good story.... strangers to follow soon. You will be pleased to know that my strangers are not from the far right.

Phil Howcroft

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Instant FAV and pinning! Excellent shot, Phil! They look like they were very accommodating to you.
August 23rd, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Good to see the smiles from these officers and also the real "Bobby Hat'! Blimmin far rights should exit stage far right!
August 23rd, 2020  
Pat Knowles ace
Braver & braver Phil....love this one & you were brave to ask them....glad you didn’t get a flea in your ear...I like all the different faces varying from smiles to serious! Fave.
August 23rd, 2020  
