100 Strangers : Round 3 : No. 226 : Jess

On Saturday, my wife, daughters and myself, went into Nottingham for some lunch. Our first "post lockdown" visit to a restaurant.It probably wasn't the best choice of date as there was a demonstration by the "extreme right", who were going to "bring Nottingham to a standstill". There were also some counter demonstrations planned by groups outraged by the views of the extreme right.The city centre was full of police and the police helicopter was circling the city monitoring the situation.I told my wife and daughters I would go and try and find a couple of strangers before we had lunch. They were a little worried and told me to be careful, I assured them I would be "street wise".I didn't get any strangers before lunch but I managed a couple of strangers after lunch. I made my way to an area of the city where the Nottingham and Mansfield Trade Unions and Black Life Matters supporters were speaking in favour of inclusivity and diversity in our society.Meet Jess, who I met near the Trade Union speakers. When I told Jess about my street photography she agreed straight away to my request to photograph her. I asked Jess how the meeting had gone. She said there were a few skirmishes with the Extreme Right but it had passed off peacefully. Jess hates any kind of discrimination and racism and was showing her support for the views by attending the meeting. Jess works at an Electrical Wholesale distributor.Jess had a great faces mask (I will post an extra pic of her wearing it), that she got from B&M bargains. She also had some disposable masks in her backpack and had a notice on the back of the pack saying she had some free for those in the crowd who wanted one.I asked Jess to stand by some temporary wooden walls (part of a small fairground being erected in the market square) as this would make a great backdrop.I offered to send Jess some photos from the shoot, but she said I didn't need to send her any, she was happy to just let me photograph her.I decided to post the photo in mono as it has a bit of an edge to it and Jess's eyes look beautiful in monoThanks for being stranger 226 Jess, if you see this photo, stay safe and stay strong in these difficult times