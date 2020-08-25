Acoustic at the Arboretum

Every Summer Nottingham City Council holds Sunday Brass Band Concerts in the beautiful Victorian Band Stand in the equally wonderful municipal Arboretum Park.



This year they were all cancelled due to Covid-19.



The park has just started holding some Acoustic Sessions, albeit the management of the sessions is now being run by a third party, with the park being turned into a mini festival arena with bars, foodstalls etc.



We went last Sunday, unfortunately they don't let dogs into the fenced off arena, so we could not gain entry to the free event.



Jane told me to go in on my own for a few minutes and take some photos. So I did and this is the result.



I didn't get the name of the singer and I could not see any listings to say who she was.



She sang nicely and I got a nice photo