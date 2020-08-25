Previous
Next
Acoustic at the Arboretum by phil_howcroft
Photo 2248

Acoustic at the Arboretum

Every Summer Nottingham City Council holds Sunday Brass Band Concerts in the beautiful Victorian Band Stand in the equally wonderful municipal Arboretum Park.

This year they were all cancelled due to Covid-19.

The park has just started holding some Acoustic Sessions, albeit the management of the sessions is now being run by a third party, with the park being turned into a mini festival arena with bars, foodstalls etc.

We went last Sunday, unfortunately they don't let dogs into the fenced off arena, so we could not gain entry to the free event.

Jane told me to go in on my own for a few minutes and take some photos. So I did and this is the result.

I didn't get the name of the singer and I could not see any listings to say who she was.

She sang nicely and I got a nice photo
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
615% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne ace
Nice catch of that singer !
August 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise