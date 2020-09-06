Ballerina Portrait (Vintage Helios 44-2 58mm in a studio setting)

This is Poppy, the ballerina who I photographed last month.



I've been in contact with Poppy's mother and sent her some images. She really loves this photo. It was one of the last photos of the shoot and I decided to try out a vintage Helios 44-2 58mm prime lens under studio lighting.



Poppy's Mum liked all the images I sent, but this one really connected with her.



I really like the high key look and feel the lens has produced together with the 3D pop.



Not bad for a lens that cost me £5-00



