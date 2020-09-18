Previous
Parklife - A Cycle In The Park by phil_howcroft
Parklife - A Cycle In The Park

Woodthorpe Park, Nottingham

A lone cyclist travels along the path , while I stand in the shadows with my Sony A7 in one hand and my whippet in the other hand

Turned out OK I think !

All the people
So many people
And they all go hand-in-hand
Hand-in-hand through their parklife
Know what I mean?
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
Love the B&W and the scale of this composition. All in all a lovely scene.
September 18th, 2020  
Phil Howcroft
@allie912 thanks allison, that is a lovely comment
September 18th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
A nice mood with this lovely black and white! FAV and pinning. =)
September 19th, 2020  
