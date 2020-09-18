Sign up
Photo 2261
Parklife - A Cycle In The Park
Woodthorpe Park, Nottingham
A lone cyclist travels along the path , while I stand in the shadows with my Sony A7 in one hand and my whippet in the other hand
Turned out OK I think !
All the people
So many people
And they all go hand-in-hand
Hand-in-hand through their parklife
Know what I mean?
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
3
1
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
2254
2255
2256
2257
2258
2259
2260
2261
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
18th September 2020 2:00pm
black and white
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
cycle
,
nottingham
,
parklife
,
cyclist
,
woodthorpe park
Allison Williams
ace
Love the B&W and the scale of this composition. All in all a lovely scene.
September 18th, 2020
Phil Howcroft
@allie912
thanks allison, that is a lovely comment
September 18th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
A nice mood with this lovely black and white! FAV and pinning. =)
September 19th, 2020
