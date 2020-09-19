Previous
The latest addition to my vintage lens collection by phil_howcroft
Photo 2262

The latest addition to my vintage lens collection

I haven't bought a vintage lens this year !

Lockdown meant Charity shops, my main source of lenses were shut. Once they reopened many were behind on donations and donations were not as frequent. This meant many shops had no vintage lens stock.

Anyway, we went to Newark today and one of the charity shops there produced several bags of cameras when I asked "Do you have any old camera and lenses" !!!

It took me a while to sort through them, there were a couple of lovely Pentax SLR's with 50mm f2 prime lenses, but I already had those cameras and lenses in my collection.

I eventually opted for a Russian Fed 5c rangefinder camera , and 55mm f2.8 Industar prime lens.

I actually have a Fed 4 and Industar 53mm f2,8 lens in my collection (probably one of my fave lenses) but the lens is a bit battered and this one was in mint condition, so I bought the camera and lens. Boxed, with instruction manuals in both English and Russian

I probably paid top price for them, £48, but it meant my GAS (Gear Acquisition Syndrome) was eased !
marlboromaam ace
Awesome! Can't wait to see the pics you take with it. =)
September 20th, 2020  
