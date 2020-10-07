Previous
Hoop by phil_howcroft
Hoop

Urban Basketball hoop and backboard

It's all about the shapes and patterns

A bit different from me, thinking outside of the usual genres

35mm prime on full frame Sony A7
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011
622% complete

marlboromaam ace
That's a really neat perspective! Very cool capture, Phil.
October 8th, 2020  
