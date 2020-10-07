Sign up
Photo 2273
Hoop
Urban Basketball hoop and backboard
It's all about the shapes and patterns
A bit different from me, thinking outside of the usual genres
35mm prime on full frame Sony A7
7th October 2020
7th Oct 20
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
basketball
hoop
urban
zeiss
marlboromaam
ace
That's a really neat perspective! Very cool capture, Phil.
October 8th, 2020
