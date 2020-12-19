100 Strangers : Round 3 : No. 249 : Ni

This is Ni who I met a week ago on Sneinton market.



As I was walking through the “lanes”, Ruby in her purple and pink leopard print dog coat, caused quite a stir among the stall holders and Ni shouted us over. Ni, who had a stall selling little sculptures loved Ruby and that was my introduction to begin a dialog of conversation which led to me photographing Ni for my strangers project.



As well as selling her little sculptures, Ni also advertised that she did tarot readings, the advertised rate was £10 per reading. I asked her does she have a good trade in reading and she said she could guarantee several “walk up” readings for the day. I told her my Grandma said she had the skill to do tarot readings, but I never saw her doing it !



I asked if the reading and sculptures were her only jobs. She told me she was training to be a herbalist at a Nottingham Herbalist shop and gave me a leaflet of the services the company she is training with provides



“Ni what’s that short for or is it Ni?”.



“Ni...it is short for Naomi, but I prefer Ni”



So onto the photo. Ni was sat at her little market table so I crouched down to her level to take some photos. The light was poor so I was shooting at a wide open aperture. After a few shots I suggested Ni held her tarot cards up as this would help tell the story. As I was shooting wide open the cards are out of focus in the shot, but I think the out of focus look helps tell the story better.



Thanks for being stranger 249 Ni, good luck with your sculptures, tarot readings and training to be a herbalist.

