Humbug by phil_howcroft
Photo 2313

Humbug

I don't normally do this i.e. shoot candid street shots , but I really liked this couple who I saw while walking back from the Duck Park on Thursday.

As Ruby and I walked past them I was impressed by the juxtaposition between their trolley bags.

I turned round with my camer just in time to witness a bit of interaction between them. The lady was attempting to put a humbug sweet (that's candy to American readers) in her mouth. Quite a difficult task while wearing a face visor and face mask. Her husband was not impressed. More My Humbug than Bah Humbug !

I like the backlit contre jour light, especially on the ladies hair. Pity about the person behind her and street light, but hey this is street photography and I did have a whippet lead and camera in my hands !
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Judith Johnson
I like it Phil, it tells a story. They might have been just friends though, not husband and wife?
December 21st, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
I was wondering what was odd with their faces then read your commentary. Haven't seen any like this over here except on the nurses.
December 21st, 2020  
