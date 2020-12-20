Humbug

I don't normally do this i.e. shoot candid street shots , but I really liked this couple who I saw while walking back from the Duck Park on Thursday.



As Ruby and I walked past them I was impressed by the juxtaposition between their trolley bags.



I turned round with my camer just in time to witness a bit of interaction between them. The lady was attempting to put a humbug sweet (that's candy to American readers) in her mouth. Quite a difficult task while wearing a face visor and face mask. Her husband was not impressed. More My Humbug than Bah Humbug !



I like the backlit contre jour light, especially on the ladies hair. Pity about the person behind her and street light, but hey this is street photography and I did have a whippet lead and camera in my hands !