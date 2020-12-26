Previous
A Ford in A Ford by phil_howcroft
Photo 2317

A Ford in A Ford

We went on a Boxing Day walk to Rufford Country Park today.

On the edge of the park there is a road connecting the A614 to the village of Willow.

The road includes a Ford. The road was closed today, but didn't stop some drivers crossing the Ford.

This is a Ford crossing the Ford (see what I did there)

I was talking to a young man (a 1st year student at the Uni' of Leicester), who was filming the cars on his iphone 10. He was a youtuber and his site was essentially cars driving through the Ford.

He told me that on Christmas Eve the Ford was up to the level of the bridge on the left hand side of the frame.

I thought the mono helped tell the story of the Ford ...gave it a reportage feel

Sony A7, with Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 Di III RXD, edited in ART and GIMP
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
634% complete

View this month »

Beryl Lloyd ace
Great shot of the ford going into a ford -- I hope the ford got out of the ford safely !! A super capture of the spry of water Phil
December 27th, 2020  
Judith Johnson
Great shot Phil, I like it in mono
December 27th, 2020  
