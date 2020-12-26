A Ford in A Ford

We went on a Boxing Day walk to Rufford Country Park today.



On the edge of the park there is a road connecting the A614 to the village of Willow.



The road includes a Ford. The road was closed today, but didn't stop some drivers crossing the Ford.



This is a Ford crossing the Ford (see what I did there)



I was talking to a young man (a 1st year student at the Uni' of Leicester), who was filming the cars on his iphone 10. He was a youtuber and his site was essentially cars driving through the Ford.



He told me that on Christmas Eve the Ford was up to the level of the bridge on the left hand side of the frame.



I thought the mono helped tell the story of the Ford ...gave it a reportage feel



Sony A7, with Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 Di III RXD, edited in ART and GIMP