The Sky over Daybrook by phil_howcroft
Photo 2318

The Sky over Daybrook

As I looked out of the window tonight I could see a potential sunset appearing, so I put my "big coat" on and walked down into Arnold, hoping to get an urban sunset.

The sunset didn't quite happen, there were a few "oranges" in the skies near Sainsbury's Arnold but that was it.

I poked my camera and lens through a gap in the fence to get this shot. I upped the saturation a bit in post processing, to ame the sunset glow a bit more.



29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

Phil Howcroft

marlboromaam ace
It's a beautiful sunset, no matter what you were expecting. Great job!
December 29th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
December 30th, 2020  
