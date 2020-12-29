Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2318
The Sky over Daybrook
As I looked out of the window tonight I could see a potential sunset appearing, so I put my "big coat" on and walked down into Arnold, hoping to get an urban sunset.
The sunset didn't quite happen, there were a few "oranges" in the skies near Sainsbury's Arnold but that was it.
I poked my camera and lens through a gap in the fence to get this shot. I upped the saturation a bit in post processing, to ame the sunset glow a bit more.
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
2
1
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
2318
photos
84
followers
81
following
635% complete
View this month »
2311
2312
2313
2314
2315
2316
2317
2318
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
29th December 2020 4:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
nottingham
,
arnold
,
sainsbury's
,
notts
,
daybrook
marlboromaam
ace
It's a beautiful sunset, no matter what you were expecting. Great job!
December 29th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
December 30th, 2020
