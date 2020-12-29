The Sky over Daybrook

As I looked out of the window tonight I could see a potential sunset appearing, so I put my "big coat" on and walked down into Arnold, hoping to get an urban sunset.



The sunset didn't quite happen, there were a few "oranges" in the skies near Sainsbury's Arnold but that was it.



I poked my camera and lens through a gap in the fence to get this shot. I upped the saturation a bit in post processing, to ame the sunset glow a bit more.







