Photo 2330
Not Feeding the Pigeons, Socially Distancing , Wearing Face Coverings
Well, these two ladies at the Duck Park are observing quite a few of the rules of the park...
They are not Feeding the Pigeons, they are socially distancing (although it is not 2 metres) and they are wearing Face Coverings.
Spotted at Arnot Hill PArk, Arnold, Nottingham.
All the people
So many people
And they all go hand-in-hand
Hand-in-hand through their parklife
Know what I mean?
Sony A7, with Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 Di III RXD, edited in ART / GIMP / G'MIC
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
Tags
black and white
,
street photography
,
mono
,
parklife
,
streetie
,
covid
,
covid-19
Lesley
ace
Awesome! Love your candid shot and the Parklife lyrics
January 23rd, 2021
Phil Howcroft
@tinley23
thanks lesley , i always tend to quote parklife / blur when i post a picture from a local park
January 23rd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Crisp black and white shot!
January 24th, 2021
