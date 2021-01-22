Previous
Not Feeding the Pigeons, Socially Distancing , Wearing Face Coverings by phil_howcroft
Not Feeding the Pigeons, Socially Distancing , Wearing Face Coverings

Well, these two ladies at the Duck Park are observing quite a few of the rules of the park...

They are not Feeding the Pigeons, they are socially distancing (although it is not 2 metres) and they are wearing Face Coverings.

Spotted at Arnot Hill PArk, Arnold, Nottingham.


All the people
So many people
And they all go hand-in-hand
Hand-in-hand through their parklife
Know what I mean?


Sony A7, with Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 Di III RXD, edited in ART / GIMP / G'MIC

22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

Lesley ace
Awesome! Love your candid shot and the Parklife lyrics
January 23rd, 2021  
Phil Howcroft
@tinley23 thanks lesley , i always tend to quote parklife / blur when i post a picture from a local park
January 23rd, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Crisp black and white shot!
January 24th, 2021  
