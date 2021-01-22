Not Feeding the Pigeons, Socially Distancing , Wearing Face Coverings

Well, these two ladies at the Duck Park are observing quite a few of the rules of the park...



They are not Feeding the Pigeons, they are socially distancing (although it is not 2 metres) and they are wearing Face Coverings.



Spotted at Arnot Hill PArk, Arnold, Nottingham.





All the people

So many people

And they all go hand-in-hand

Hand-in-hand through their parklife

Know what I mean?





Sony A7, with Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 Di III RXD, edited in ART / GIMP / G'MIC



