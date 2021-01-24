Sign up
Photo 2331
The No. 58 Bus in the Snow
Some photos taken at dusk on Sunday. The snow had stopped and there was just enough light to capture Arnold St. Mary's Church and Calverton Road / Church Street in the snow. This is the 58 bus on Church Street
Quite nice isn't it.
I will catch up with comments tomorrow !
24th January 2021
24th Jan 21
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
Tags
nottingham
,
arnold
,
nctx
,
notts
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
That's some amazing motion there, my friend!
January 25th, 2021
Daryl O'Hare
ace
Love light trails
January 25th, 2021
Kerri Michaels
ace
Very cool
January 25th, 2021
