The No. 58 Bus in the Snow by phil_howcroft
The No. 58 Bus in the Snow

Some photos taken at dusk on Sunday. The snow had stopped and there was just enough light to capture Arnold St. Mary's Church and Calverton Road / Church Street in the snow. This is the 58 bus on Church Street

Quite nice isn't it.

I will catch up with comments tomorrow !
24th January 2021 24th Jan 21

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
That's some amazing motion there, my friend!
January 25th, 2021  
Daryl O'Hare ace
Love light trails
January 25th, 2021  
Kerri Michaels ace
Very cool
January 25th, 2021  
