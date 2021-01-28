St. Mary's In The Snow (2)

My second photo of St. Mary's Church, Arnold in the snow.



The 1st shot was at dusk on Sunday, this one is at about 11.40 a.m. the next day. Quite a difference, the sun shone , the snow stopped, the light was warm and pretty. It was still cold



When you shoot with a wide angle you get converging verticals.... I straightened them



The church clock is wrong, it wasn't working. It is now as it was fixed yesterday



The church door had two notices on it. One advising visitors to maintain social distancing and the other with information about what is happening regarding services during the pandamic and lockdown (they are via Zoom). I cloned the notices out. I actually wrote the notice about what is happening in church.



"You wrote it Phil ?"



Yes I wrote it. i have a part time job 3 mornings a week working in the vestry doing admin and communications. The vestry is the little extension on the right hand side of the church. However, I have been furloughed and now only work 1 morning a week (from home). Stranger number 220, vicar Margaret, is now my work colleague and boss !



Sony A7, with Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 Di III RXD, edited in ART and GIMP

