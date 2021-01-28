Previous
St. Mary's In The Snow (2) by phil_howcroft
St. Mary's In The Snow (2)

My second photo of St. Mary's Church, Arnold in the snow.

The 1st shot was at dusk on Sunday, this one is at about 11.40 a.m. the next day. Quite a difference, the sun shone , the snow stopped, the light was warm and pretty. It was still cold

When you shoot with a wide angle you get converging verticals.... I straightened them

The church clock is wrong, it wasn't working. It is now as it was fixed yesterday

The church door had two notices on it. One advising visitors to maintain social distancing and the other with information about what is happening regarding services during the pandamic and lockdown (they are via Zoom). I cloned the notices out. I actually wrote the notice about what is happening in church.

"You wrote it Phil ?"

Yes I wrote it. i have a part time job 3 mornings a week working in the vestry doing admin and communications. The vestry is the little extension on the right hand side of the church. However, I have been furloughed and now only work 1 morning a week (from home). Stranger number 220, vicar Margaret, is now my work colleague and boss !

Sony A7, with Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 Di III RXD, edited in ART and GIMP
28th January 2021

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011
639% complete

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Such a pretty church! Great job on both counts. =)
January 28th, 2021  
