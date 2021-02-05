Previous
Masked Chat by phil_howcroft
Masked Chat

A candid photo from the Duck Park.

Two friends having a socially distanced chat in the park. I don't know if we are allowed to sit on a bench together

The government says : Stay 2 metres apart from people you do not live with where possible, or 1 metre with extra precautions in place (such as wearing face coverings or increasing ventilation indoors)

Difficult isn't it. Interpret the rules how you will

All the people
So many people
And they all go hand-in-hand
Hand-in-hand through their parklife
Know what I mean?

(Blur circa 1994)

Sony A7, with Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 Di III RXD, edited in GIMP
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

Phil Howcroft

