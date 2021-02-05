Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2338
Masked Chat
A candid photo from the Duck Park.
Two friends having a socially distanced chat in the park. I don't know if we are allowed to sit on a bench together
The government says : Stay 2 metres apart from people you do not live with where possible, or 1 metre with extra precautions in place (such as wearing face coverings or increasing ventilation indoors)
Difficult isn't it. Interpret the rules how you will
All the people
So many people
And they all go hand-in-hand
Hand-in-hand through their parklife
Know what I mean?
(Blur circa 1994)
Sony A7, with Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 Di III RXD, edited in GIMP
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
2338
photos
91
followers
85
following
640% complete
View this month »
2331
2332
2333
2334
2335
2336
2337
2338
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
5th February 2021 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close