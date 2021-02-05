Masked Chat

A candid photo from the Duck Park.



Two friends having a socially distanced chat in the park. I don't know if we are allowed to sit on a bench together



The government says : Stay 2 metres apart from people you do not live with where possible, or 1 metre with extra precautions in place (such as wearing face coverings or increasing ventilation indoors)



Difficult isn't it. Interpret the rules how you will



All the people

So many people

And they all go hand-in-hand

Hand-in-hand through their parklife

Know what I mean?



(Blur circa 1994)



Sony A7, with Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 Di III RXD, edited in GIMP