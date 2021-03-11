Previous
Latest Additioin To My Vintage Lens Collection by phil_howcroft
Photo 2357

Latest Additioin To My Vintage Lens Collection

I had a call from one of our camera club's elder statesmen.

Octogenarian Pete told me he was having a tidy up of his camera cupboard and had a bag of equipment for me, if i was interested.

A couple of Praktica SLR bodies and some lenses in M42 mount and B-Mount

This little nifty fifty, the Cosina 50mm f1.8 in M42 mount caught my eye and I tried it out on my Sony A7

As one would expect it was fast and sharp and rendered some great detail.

There is not a lot of info' on the lens on the internet. Cosina made lenses for several Camera manufacturers notably in recent years, Voigtländer lenses

Thank you Peter for the bag of tricks, here is the nifty fifty

11th March 2021 11th Mar 21

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started year 11 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
645% complete

Photo Details

