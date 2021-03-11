Sign up
Photo 2357
Latest Additioin To My Vintage Lens Collection
I had a call from one of our camera club's elder statesmen.
Octogenarian Pete told me he was having a tidy up of his camera cupboard and had a bag of equipment for me, if i was interested.
A couple of Praktica SLR bodies and some lenses in M42 mount and B-Mount
This little nifty fifty, the Cosina 50mm f1.8 in M42 mount caught my eye and I tried it out on my Sony A7
As one would expect it was fast and sharp and rendered some great detail.
There is not a lot of info' on the lens on the internet. Cosina made lenses for several Camera manufacturers notably in recent years, Voigtländer lenses
Thank you Peter for the bag of tricks, here is the nifty fifty
11th March 2021
11th Mar 21
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
365
ILCE-7
11th March 2021 3:43pm
Tags
50mm
,
m42
,
f1.8
,
nifty fifty
,
cosina
