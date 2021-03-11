Latest Additioin To My Vintage Lens Collection

I had a call from one of our camera club's elder statesmen.



Octogenarian Pete told me he was having a tidy up of his camera cupboard and had a bag of equipment for me, if i was interested.



A couple of Praktica SLR bodies and some lenses in M42 mount and B-Mount



This little nifty fifty, the Cosina 50mm f1.8 in M42 mount caught my eye and I tried it out on my Sony A7



As one would expect it was fast and sharp and rendered some great detail.



There is not a lot of info' on the lens on the internet. Cosina made lenses for several Camera manufacturers notably in recent years, Voigtländer lenses



Thank you Peter for the bag of tricks, here is the nifty fifty



