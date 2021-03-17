Under the Bridge

Pushing my new compact camera , the Sony RX100 VII ,through its paces.



As you know I love doing portraits, so I got my daughter to test it in difficult circumstances, against the graffiti under a bridge.



I think it passed OK. The "eye autofocus" feature, when enabled, is pretty incredible. It locks onto the nearest eye, no need to faff around with spot focussing. In fact it tracks the eye too, if I move from left to right, up or down, or backwards and forwards it still locks onto the eye !



I am underneath the bridge near the exit looking towards the brighter light, the camera metering did a cracking job. This is f4, so the detail is excellent.



I am in need of a lockdown haircut !



Conclusion: Camera is good for street portraits and my "strangers project"

