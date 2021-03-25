Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2365
Long Shadows St. Mary' Recreation Ground
Does what is says in the title.
Trying my new Sony RX100 VII on landscape shots.
I think it passes that genre OK
Things to look out for...school students chilling out, , St. Mary's church behind the trees
Shot from Churchmoor Lane on a one to one covid friendly walk with my daughter Kirsty and whippet Ruby
25th March 2021
25th Mar 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started year 11 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
2365
photos
92
followers
88
following
647% complete
View this month »
2358
2359
2360
2361
2362
2363
2364
2365
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
25th March 2021 4:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
You had a great view! It's an outstanding shot.
March 26th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close