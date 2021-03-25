Previous
Long Shadows St. Mary' Recreation Ground by phil_howcroft
Photo 2365

Long Shadows St. Mary' Recreation Ground

Does what is says in the title.

Trying my new Sony RX100 VII on landscape shots.

I think it passes that genre OK

Things to look out for...school students chilling out, , St. Mary's church behind the trees

Shot from Churchmoor Lane on a one to one covid friendly walk with my daughter Kirsty and whippet Ruby
25th March 2021 25th Mar 21

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started year 11 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
647% complete

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
You had a great view! It's an outstanding shot.
March 26th, 2021  
