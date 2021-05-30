Abandoned

Ruby our whippet has abandoned her fluffies on our patio after a chase and play with them on our garden, The pink one came off worse for wear after a few games of tug and lost her squeaker much to the amusement of Ruby and will have to visit the sewing basket for treatment of the injuries. The grey one seems to have survived OK



Shot on our new shiny patio, the slabs are grey, but in the shade of the evening light have a bit of a blue tinge.



Anyway not the most inspired photo, but I did quite like the story of abandoned fluffies and they did make a nice photo for my Sony A7 and Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 Di III RXD.