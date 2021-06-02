100 Strangers : Round 3 : No. 260 : Ami

We went to Nottingham today for a family meal with our daughters, their husbands and our granddaughter Willow. The first time the adults have all met up in a restaurant for probably 18 months.



Before we met up we did a bit of shopping and I went off to do a bit of street photography. It was pretty quiet on the streets and I was struggling for stranger photos.



One of Nottingham’s premiere tattoo studios resides up a tiny little yard off Pelham Street. As I walked past the yard I glanced up and saw two people chatting. Two people chatting outside a tattoo studio set my stranger radar (strangerdar) flickering (see what I did there) and so I decided to walk up the yard to approach them, camera in hand. They were both deep in conversation and I lingered around a bit an decided the moment had gone, so I started to walk away, however, I hear a voice saying “Oh right, bye then”, so I turned around and introduced myself as an amateur street photographer and asked Ami if she would let me photograph her for my strangers project.



As you can see Ami said “Yes” to my request. I asked Ami if she was a resident tattoo artist at the studio. Ami told me she was actually a tattoo remover. I said that seemed a little sad, removing a piece of art. Ami uses Laser Tattoo Removal technology to remove a tattoo.



I did some straight on shots, using the narrow yard to frame Ami.



Ami was wearing a long sleeved top with see through sleeves, but your couldn’t really see her tattoos through the top, so I asked her what would be the best way to showcase her tattoos. “I could roll the sleeves up” said Ami. “Perfect” I replied and as you she we collaborated to produce a striking portrait.



I took quite a few shots of Ami and this is the one I liked best. We exchanged cards and I told Ami I would send her some photos of the shoot. I am going to share a couple more on this photostream as they really are cracking photos.



Sony A7 and Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 Di III RXD, post processed in GIMP

