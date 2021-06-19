Previous
Arnot Hill Park Chat by phil_howcroft
Photo 2417

Arnot Hill Park Chat

My previous photo was two young students sat on a bench, chatting at Newark Castle.

This photo is quite a contrast, with two mature ladies chatting at Arnot Hill Park (Duck Park), Arnold.

I asked the ladies if it was OK to take their photo.

19th June 2021 19th Jun 21

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started year 11 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
You put it so politely. You smoothie! Nice capture of these lovely women.
June 21st, 2021  
Phil Howcroft
@marlboromaam lol, thanks maggie, the photos are quite different :)
June 21st, 2021  
