Photo 2417
Arnot Hill Park Chat
My previous photo was two young students sat on a bench, chatting at Newark Castle.
This photo is quite a contrast, with two mature ladies chatting at Arnot Hill Park (Duck Park), Arnold.
I asked the ladies if it was OK to take their photo.
Click the left arrow on the photo, to see the previous photo
19th June 2021
19th Jun 21
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
You put it so politely. You smoothie! Nice capture of these lovely women.
June 21st, 2021
Phil Howcroft
@marlboromaam
lol, thanks maggie, the photos are quite different :)
June 21st, 2021
