Previous
Next
Oxton Fields by phil_howcroft
Photo 2418

Oxton Fields

A change of genre from my recent uploads of strangers and urban life.

These are the fields just outside the village of Oxton.

I was driving home from our camera club meeting in Newark and I saw the fields bathed in lovely low sun. So I pulled over and took a few images on my Sony A7 and Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 Di III RXD

20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started year 11 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
662% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise