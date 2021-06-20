Sign up
Photo 2418
Oxton Fields
A change of genre from my recent uploads of strangers and urban life.
These are the fields just outside the village of Oxton.
I was driving home from our camera club meeting in Newark and I saw the fields bathed in lovely low sun. So I pulled over and took a few images on my Sony A7 and Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 Di III RXD
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started year 11 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
2411
2412
2413
2414
2415
2416
2417
2418
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
16th June 2021 8:26pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
landscape
,
sony
,
oxton
,
sony a7
