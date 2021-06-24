Agfa 100 35mm Film : Willow

I have been shooting with 35 film black and white film using my vintage lenses and some vintage cameras from my collection



Film : Agfa Photo APX 100 Professional

Film Speed : ISO 100

Camera : Pentax ME (1970's)

Lens : Pentax SMC 50mm f1.7

Negative : Photographed on my lightpad using a Sony A6000 with an Industar N61 53mm prime lens and extension tube and converted from negative to positive using GIMP photo editor



So this is Willow, our granddaughter, shot at f1.7 in our lounge



Just to summarise the technical bit above, I've shot some black and white film with a vintage camera, got it developed and then photographed the negatives on a lightpad, using a Russian vintage lens.



Oh and the film was developed for me by Eddie from our camera club. An octogenarian who knows everything about film photography and processing. Eddie is going to develop all my 5 films and I've given him a Pentax 50mm prime lens from my collection (a duplicate lens)



Turned out OK didn't it? I think it is a superb photo, there's little bit of grain and if you zoom in, it doesn't have the megapixel detail of a digital camera, but it does have a lovely look and feel to it.