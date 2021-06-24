Previous
Next
Agfa 100 35mm Film : Willow by phil_howcroft
Photo 2420

Agfa 100 35mm Film : Willow

I have been shooting with 35 film black and white film using my vintage lenses and some vintage cameras from my collection

Film : Agfa Photo APX 100 Professional
Film Speed : ISO 100
Camera : Pentax ME (1970's)
Lens : Pentax SMC 50mm f1.7
Negative : Photographed on my lightpad using a Sony A6000 with an Industar N61 53mm prime lens and extension tube and converted from negative to positive using GIMP photo editor

So this is Willow, our granddaughter, shot at f1.7 in our lounge

Just to summarise the technical bit above, I've shot some black and white film with a vintage camera, got it developed and then photographed the negatives on a lightpad, using a Russian vintage lens.

Oh and the film was developed for me by Eddie from our camera club. An octogenarian who knows everything about film photography and processing. Eddie is going to develop all my 5 films and I've given him a Pentax 50mm prime lens from my collection (a duplicate lens)

Turned out OK didn't it? I think it is a superb photo, there's little bit of grain and if you zoom in, it doesn't have the megapixel detail of a digital camera, but it does have a lovely look and feel to it.
24th June 2021 24th Jun 21

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started year 11 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
663% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Loving the film! It sure did render a lovely image of Willow.
June 25th, 2021  
Phil Howcroft
@marlboromaam thanks maggie, it looks cool
June 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise