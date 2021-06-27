100 Strangers : Round 3 : No. 265 : Ruth and Siggy

I was in Nottingham on Sunday, wandering around the city with my Sony A7 and Tamron 28-75mm



When I was in Hockley I saw a beautiful dog with its human and just had to say hello to the dog.



“Awwww I love your dog, is it a labradoodle”



“It’s a Goldendoodle / Groodle, that’s a cross between a Golden Labrador and a Poodle”



“Awww, can say hello to it?”



“Yes of course”



The dog’s name was Siggy and the human Ruth.



Ruth told me Siggy was 7 month’s old and was a miniature Goldendoodle, but was quite tall.



I asked if Siggy was good in the bustle and noise of the city centre. Ruth told me Goldendoodles are really friendly and loved it in the city, so Siggy went everywhere with her.



All this conversation was with me kneeling down to Siggy making a big fuss. I think Siggy was a boy, I never asked. Siggy loved all the attention and was climbing all over me to say hello back.



I told Ruth I was an amateur photographer and would it be OK to take a photo of them both for my street photography / strangers project. Ruth agreed immediately, so I asked Ruth and Siggy to stand near some closed shutters of a Chinese restaurant. I shot quite a few photos trying to encourage Siggy to look at the camera, the one you see is the best one from the series.



I asked Ruth, what she did for a career and Ruth told me she worked in social media. I told her I hoped the photos I’d took were up to social media standard. Ruth said she was sure they would be. That was that, photoshoot over and Ruth and Siggy walked off up Hockley as I looked at the photos on my camera and could not help but smile at how fabulous both Ruth and Siggy were together.



Thanks for taking part in my strangers series Ruth and Siggy.

