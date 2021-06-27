Previous
Next
100 Strangers : Round 3 : No. 265 : Ruth and Siggy by phil_howcroft
Photo 2423

100 Strangers : Round 3 : No. 265 : Ruth and Siggy

I was in Nottingham on Sunday, wandering around the city with my Sony A7 and Tamron 28-75mm

When I was in Hockley I saw a beautiful dog with its human and just had to say hello to the dog.

“Awwww I love your dog, is it a labradoodle”

“It’s a Goldendoodle / Groodle, that’s a cross between a Golden Labrador and a Poodle”

“Awww, can say hello to it?”

“Yes of course”

The dog’s name was Siggy and the human Ruth.

Ruth told me Siggy was 7 month’s old and was a miniature Goldendoodle, but was quite tall.

I asked if Siggy was good in the bustle and noise of the city centre. Ruth told me Goldendoodles are really friendly and loved it in the city, so Siggy went everywhere with her.

All this conversation was with me kneeling down to Siggy making a big fuss. I think Siggy was a boy, I never asked. Siggy loved all the attention and was climbing all over me to say hello back.

I told Ruth I was an amateur photographer and would it be OK to take a photo of them both for my street photography / strangers project. Ruth agreed immediately, so I asked Ruth and Siggy to stand near some closed shutters of a Chinese restaurant. I shot quite a few photos trying to encourage Siggy to look at the camera, the one you see is the best one from the series.

I asked Ruth, what she did for a career and Ruth told me she worked in social media. I told her I hoped the photos I’d took were up to social media standard. Ruth said she was sure they would be. That was that, photoshoot over and Ruth and Siggy walked off up Hockley as I looked at the photos on my camera and could not help but smile at how fabulous both Ruth and Siggy were together.

Thanks for taking part in my strangers series Ruth and Siggy.
27th June 2021 27th Jun 21

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started year 11 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
663% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise