S - Bend by phil_howcroft
S - Bend

We had a camera club outing on Thursday night to a local race track. I took loads of photos of motorbikes on the track, taking corners at scary angles.

However one of my fave images was from a grass bank, overlooking the track, I liked the contre jour light as the sun started setting on the track.

I've actually flipped this image so the bend is actually an "S"

If you zoom in you will see the closest bike number is wrong !

1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Maggiemae ace
His knee is not quite touching! They must know how far they can go! Super in B&W! fav
July 5th, 2021  
