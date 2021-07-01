Sign up
Photo 2427
S - Bend
We had a camera club outing on Thursday night to a local race track. I took loads of photos of motorbikes on the track, taking corners at scary angles.
However one of my fave images was from a grass bank, overlooking the track, I liked the contre jour light as the sun started setting on the track.
I've actually flipped this image so the bend is actually an "S"
If you zoom in you will see the closest bike number is wrong !
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started year 11 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
2427
photos
97
followers
91
following
664% complete
2420
2421
2422
2423
2424
2425
2426
2427
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
1st July 2021 7:15pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
bike
,
motorbikes
,
race track
Maggiemae
ace
His knee is not quite touching! They must know how far they can go! Super in B&W! fav
July 5th, 2021
Leave a Comment
