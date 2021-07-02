Previous
A sharp turn by phil_howcroft
Photo 2428

A sharp turn

Another photo from our camera club trip to a local bike circuit.

Shot with my RX100 VII and converted to mono in GIMP

Turned out OK don;t you think
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Phil Howcroft

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
It's nicely done and an excellent shot!
July 5th, 2021  
