Willow by phil_howcroft
Willow

Our Granddaughter Willow, photographed last week , she does a good summer hat

Sony RX100 V11, Edited in GIMP
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Allison Williams ace
She just keeps getting cuter and cuter!
August 4th, 2021  
