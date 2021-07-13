Ilford Delta 100 35mm Film : Irene

Followers will know I am shooting 35mm black and white film with my vintage cameras and lenses.



This is Irene, photographed on our camera club outing to a local motorbike racing track. It was the first time many of us at camera club had met since February 2020.



Film : Ilford Delta 100 35mm

Camera : Olympus OM20 (my camera from the early 80s)

Lens : Olympus Zuiko 50mm f1.8

Location : Arnold, Nottingham

Negatives: developed by camera club friend Eddie

Negatives photographed on a lightpad, with a Sony A6000 and Industar N61 vintage lens.

Images converted from negative to positive in GIMP photo editor.



Irene always has a fabulous smile