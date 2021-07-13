Previous
Next
Ilford Delta 100 35mm Film : Irene by phil_howcroft
Photo 2435

Ilford Delta 100 35mm Film : Irene

Followers will know I am shooting 35mm black and white film with my vintage cameras and lenses.

This is Irene, photographed on our camera club outing to a local motorbike racing track. It was the first time many of us at camera club had met since February 2020.

Film : Ilford Delta 100 35mm
Camera : Olympus OM20 (my camera from the early 80s)
Lens : Olympus Zuiko 50mm f1.8
Location : Arnold, Nottingham
Negatives: developed by camera club friend Eddie
Negatives photographed on a lightpad, with a Sony A6000 and Industar N61 vintage lens.
Images converted from negative to positive in GIMP photo editor.

Irene always has a fabulous smile
13th July 2021 13th Jul 21

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started year 11 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
667% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
You captured her dazzling smile!
July 15th, 2021  
Phil Howcroft
@allie912 thanks allison , it turned out well for a "35mm black and white film shot"
July 15th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Oh I love her smile! Well done, Phil. =)
July 15th, 2021  
Phil Howcroft
@marlboromaam thanks maggie, irene always smiles !
July 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise