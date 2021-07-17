Ilford Delta 100 35mm Film : ASDA Exit

Followers will know I am shooting 35mm black and white film with my vintage cameras and lenses.
Film : Ilford Delta 100 35mm
Camera : Olympus OM20 (my camera from the early 80s)
Lens : Olympus Zuiko 50mm f1.8
Location : Arnold, Nottingham
Negatives: developed by camera club friend Eddie
Negatives photographed on a lightpad, with a Sony A6000 and Industar N61 vintage lens.
Images converted from negative to positive in GIMP photo editor.
This is a gritty urban photo of the exit from the car park of ASDA Arnold
I like all the geometric shapes and the arrows are just fabulous