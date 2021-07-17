Previous
Next
Ilford Delta 100 35mm Film : ASDA Exit by phil_howcroft
Photo 2438

Ilford Delta 100 35mm Film : ASDA Exit

Followers will know I am shooting 35mm black and white film with my vintage cameras and lenses.


Film : Ilford Delta 100 35mm
Camera : Olympus OM20 (my camera from the early 80s)
Lens : Olympus Zuiko 50mm f1.8
Location : Arnold, Nottingham
Negatives: developed by camera club friend Eddie
Negatives photographed on a lightpad, with a Sony A6000 and Industar N61 vintage lens.
Images converted from negative to positive in GIMP photo editor.

This is a gritty urban photo of the exit from the car park of ASDA Arnold

I like all the geometric shapes and the arrows are just fabulous
17th July 2021 17th Jul 21

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started year 11 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
667% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
I just love what the film renders. Very nice image, Phil!
July 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise