Ilford Delta 100 35mm Film : A Mothers Kiss

Followers will know I am shooting 35mm black and white film with my vintage cameras and lenses.



This is Willow, our Granddaughter and Claire our daughter.



Shot wide open with a nifty fifty on my Olympus OM20 using natural light from our lounge window a few weeks ago. Probably my fave image of the 36 on the film.



Film : Ilford Delta 100 35mm

Camera : Olympus OM20 (my camera from the early 80s)

Lens : Olympus Zuiko 50mm f1.8

Location : Arnold, Nottingham

Negatives: developed by camera club friend Eddie

Negatives photographed on a lightpad, with a Sony A6000 and Industar N61 vintage lens.

Images converted from negative to positive in GIMP photo editor.



I know the photo doesn't have the fine detail of a full frame or APSC sensor of a digital camera, but it does have such an fabulous timeless, look and feel.



My next roll of film is a Fomaplan Classic ISO 100 from my first ever proper camera, a Minolta Hi Matic G rangefinder style ( Olympus Trip competitor)

