Ilford Delta 100 35mm Film : A Mothers Kiss by phil_howcroft
Photo 2440

Ilford Delta 100 35mm Film : A Mothers Kiss

Followers will know I am shooting 35mm black and white film with my vintage cameras and lenses.

This is Willow, our Granddaughter and Claire our daughter.

Shot wide open with a nifty fifty on my Olympus OM20 using natural light from our lounge window a few weeks ago. Probably my fave image of the 36 on the film.

Film : Ilford Delta 100 35mm
Camera : Olympus OM20 (my camera from the early 80s)
Lens : Olympus Zuiko 50mm f1.8
Location : Arnold, Nottingham
Negatives: developed by camera club friend Eddie
Negatives photographed on a lightpad, with a Sony A6000 and Industar N61 vintage lens.
Images converted from negative to positive in GIMP photo editor.

I know the photo doesn't have the fine detail of a full frame or APSC sensor of a digital camera, but it does have such an fabulous timeless, look and feel.

My next roll of film is a Fomaplan Classic ISO 100 from my first ever proper camera, a Minolta Hi Matic G rangefinder style ( Olympus Trip competitor)
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started year 11 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
668% complete

Photo Details

FBailey ace
Congratulations Phil on both Willow and a lovely portrait:)
July 22nd, 2021  
Allison Williams ace
A definite winning portrait
July 22nd, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
So precious and sweet!
July 22nd, 2021  
