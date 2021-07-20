Ilford Delta 100 35mm Film : A Mothers Kiss

Followers will know I am shooting 35mm black and white film with my vintage cameras and lenses.
This is Willow, our Granddaughter and Claire our daughter.
Shot wide open with a nifty fifty on my Olympus OM20 using natural light from our lounge window a few weeks ago. Probably my fave image of the 36 on the film.
Film : Ilford Delta 100 35mm
Camera : Olympus OM20 (my camera from the early 80s)
Lens : Olympus Zuiko 50mm f1.8
Location : Arnold, Nottingham
Negatives: developed by camera club friend Eddie
Negatives photographed on a lightpad, with a Sony A6000 and Industar N61 vintage lens.
Images converted from negative to positive in GIMP photo editor.
I know the photo doesn't have the fine detail of a full frame or APSC sensor of a digital camera, but it does have such an fabulous timeless, look and feel.
My next roll of film is a Fomaplan Classic ISO 100 from my first ever proper camera, a Minolta Hi Matic G rangefinder style ( Olympus Trip competitor)