Photo 2448
Ruby In Mono : Vintage Helios 44-2 58mm f2
My previous photo was my Granddaughter Willow. Here's another of my favourite ladies , Ruby our little whippet
Shot wide open using my Sony A7 and one of my beautiful Russian vintage lenses, the Helios 44-2 58mm f2
I've not used the 44-2 for a few weeks now and you forget how fabulous it is to use and what stunning images it can create.
This is Ruby telling us it is her tea time. I had to shoot quickly as one cannot come between a whippet and her tea. She raced me into the kitchen telling me to get a move on !
5th August 2021
5th Aug 21
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started year 11 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
5th August 2021 5:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
black and white
,
monochrome
,
whippet
,
helios
,
vintage lens
,
helios 44-2
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Ruby, you look stunning! A lovely portrait of her, Phil!
August 5th, 2021
Phil Howcroft
@marlboromaam
thank you so much maggie , that is so kind of you to say , i will give ruby a stroke from you
August 5th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@phil_howcroft
That will be nice. =)
August 6th, 2021
