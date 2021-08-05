Ruby In Mono : Vintage Helios 44-2 58mm f2

My previous photo was my Granddaughter Willow. Here's another of my favourite ladies , Ruby our little whippet



Shot wide open using my Sony A7 and one of my beautiful Russian vintage lenses, the Helios 44-2 58mm f2



I've not used the 44-2 for a few weeks now and you forget how fabulous it is to use and what stunning images it can create.



This is Ruby telling us it is her tea time. I had to shoot quickly as one cannot come between a whippet and her tea. She raced me into the kitchen telling me to get a move on !





