Previous
Next
Ruby In Mono : Vintage Helios 44-2 58mm f2 by phil_howcroft
Photo 2448

Ruby In Mono : Vintage Helios 44-2 58mm f2

My previous photo was my Granddaughter Willow. Here's another of my favourite ladies , Ruby our little whippet

Shot wide open using my Sony A7 and one of my beautiful Russian vintage lenses, the Helios 44-2 58mm f2

I've not used the 44-2 for a few weeks now and you forget how fabulous it is to use and what stunning images it can create.

This is Ruby telling us it is her tea time. I had to shoot quickly as one cannot come between a whippet and her tea. She raced me into the kitchen telling me to get a move on !


5th August 2021 5th Aug 21

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started year 11 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
670% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Ruby, you look stunning! A lovely portrait of her, Phil!
August 5th, 2021  
Phil Howcroft
@marlboromaam thank you so much maggie , that is so kind of you to say , i will give ruby a stroke from you
August 5th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@phil_howcroft That will be nice. =)
August 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise